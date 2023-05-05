MONROE – Union County Public Schools honored district office employees Miranda Helms and Henry Schutte with UCPS Influencers awards during the board of education’s May 2 meeting.
Laura Remmer, an accounting specialist with UCPS’s afterschool program, nominated Helms for the award. Helms works as an after-school support specialist with the central office.
“Miranda Helms is always willing to assist any of our employees who are struggling or do not comprehend the processes required to comply with the many state and sanitation regulations,” Remmer said. “She also helps our coordinators in preparing their centers for students or brainstorming ideas for any aspect of their work.”
Barbara Medina, administrative assistant for school performance, nominated Schutte for “working tirelessly behind he scenes.” The database analyst won the Influencers award for April.
“His ability to figure out what we are asking of him, even when we don’t know what we’re asking ourselves, is why he is my UCPS influencer,” Medina said. “His can-do attitude makes him our go-to person.”
