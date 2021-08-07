MONROE – Union County Public Schools will hold a job fair to fill transportation and school nutrition services positions. Full- and part-time positions are available in the following areas: bus drivers, bus driver trainees, cafeteria managers and school nutrition assistants.
On-site interviews will be conducted and applicants are encouraged to bring two forms of identification to the job fair.
The job fair takes place from ,10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11. Bus drivers go to UCPS Transportation Center, 3319 Goldmine Road. School Nutrition Services go to UCPS Professional Development Center, 721 Brewer Drive.
Visit https://www.applitrack.com/ucps/onlineapp/ and complete an application. Jobs include paid holidays/benefits, full-time benefits earned at 30 hours per week, bus drivers are eligible for perfect attendance bonus and no weekends
