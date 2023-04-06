MONROE – Union County Public Schools is giving increased flexibility to school principals and department heads to approve contracts involving local or state funding.
School policy has allowed Superintendent Andrew Houlihan to enable principals enter into contracts up to $5,000. The school board agreed April 4 to increase that amount to $10,000 and clarify the policy to include department heads.
The principal or department head would need approval if a contract results in more than $10,000 to the same vendor within a fiscal year or 12-month period.
The policy allows the superintendent or a designee to authorize contracts up to $100,000. Anything over $100,000 triggers involvement with legal council and the school board.
