MONROE – Union County Public Schools formally requested March 21 that Union County commissioners place a bond referendum on the November 2022 ballot.
UCPS is requesting $149,256,500 to move forward on eight projects, including the construction of replacement schools for Forest Hills High and East Elementary. Both schools are over 60 years old.
The bond would also support design work on four other buildings, including repurposing the existing Forest Hills building for a replacement school for East Union Middle. Construction of such projects would likely be funded through future bond referendums.
UCPS also wants to design and construct fieldhouses and central plant additions that would include office, meeting and training space for staff for Marvin Ridge and Porter Ridge high schools.
UCPS formally requested Union County issue general obligations bonds for $129.5 million in June 2020, but leaders opted to form a committee to study UCPS and South Piedmont Community College construction needs further.
W. Colon Moore, assistant superintendent of UCPS, mentioned how the committee used a 4% inflation/escalation factor in spring 2021 as part of its budget forecasting but that has since risen to 6% due to inflation in the construction industry.
For example, this increases the cost of the Forest Hills High School project from $80.9 million in 2020 to $92.8 million today and the East Elementary School project from $30.7 million to $37.4 million.
UCPS accelerated construction of Forest Hills High School to reduce the costs of the project by about $5.8 million, Moore said. This completes the project in 2024 rather than 2025.
The district has also applied for a grant from North Carolina’s Needs‐Based Public School Capital Fund. This could potentially net upwards of $50 million for the Forest Hills project and $27.4 million for the East Elementary project.
In other news
Union County granted UCPS the ability to tap into its capital improvement plan budget for $245,000 to buy 12.2 acres next to Parkwood High School.
This will be part of the planned expansion for the replacement of Parkwood High School. Design work on this school is part of the 2022 bond referendum.
