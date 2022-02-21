MONROE – Union County Public Schools won nine Blue Ribbon Awards for communication during North Carolina School Public Relations Association’s virtual ceremony Feb. 11.
Blue Ribbon Awards are the highest honor a school district can receive from NCSPRA, which is the state’s leading organization for school communications and public relations professionals.
UCPS was one of 37 school districts statewide to receive Blue Ribbon Awards.
“It is an honor to win these awards, but it is a greater honor to serve our employees, students, staff and parents,” said Tahira Stalberte, assistant superintendent of communications and community relations.
UCPS received a Blue Ribbon award for Digital Media Engagement, two awards for Image/Graphic Design, an award for Marketing, an award for Photography, three awards for Electronic Media and an award for Special Events/Program.
The awards and the level of recognition are listed below:
• Digital Media Engagement
Spread Positivity with #StarWithHelloWeek – Silver
• Image/Graphic Design
National Bullying Prevention Month – Gold
Now Hiring – Cafeteria Employees – Gold
• Marketing
#UCPS Grads – Bronze
• Photography
Charging into the Future – Gold
• Electronic Media
We need bus drivers! – Bronze
Health Sciences Academy – Gold
What are you most excited about? – Silver
• Special Events and Programs:
The book bus is back! – Gold
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.