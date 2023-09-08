MONROE – The Union County Board of Education has directed staff to start drafting school calendar options for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years as well as create surveys to gauge the attitudes of parents.
School board member Gary Sides recommended staff create a 2024-25 calendar that is similar to this school year but he asked that the 2025-26 calendar span from early August to around Memorial Day with the first semester ending at Christmas break.
State law requires school districts start the year no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
Board member John Kirkpatrick IV sought clarification that Sides was seeking a calendar that did not comply with state law.
“As the law stands today,” Sides replied, “if it is not changed prior to the 2025 school year, we would be deviating from what now currently is the calendar law. What it would be like in 2025, I can’t say.”
Sides maintains that ending the fall semester before the winter break addresses learning loss and levels the playing field since charter schools are exempt from the calendar law. Kathy Heintel, who chairs the board, said the action gives parents more time to plan around the calendar.
“It is in the best interest of the students,” Heintel said. “I'm going to say it over and over and over and over again. It is in the best interest of our students.”
Kirkpatrick was the only member of the board to oppose the motion. He thought taking an action that didn’t comply with state law set a bad example to students and staff.
“I do not want us to exemplify breaking the law especially when we have laws in place that we vote on in policy and what have you and we
expect our students and staff to follow them,” Kirkpatrick said. “When we do that, I believe it shows a double standard in a sense.”
Heintel clarified that the board was not voting on a calendar but merely asking staff what the calendar should look like. She also mentioned that 16 other districts in North Carolina are creating non-compliant calendars.
“If we take this step, perhaps other districts will follow and we will get the law changed,” Sides said. “But you have to show some leadership in saying, “This is what we're going to do that’s in the best of our students.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.