MONROE – Union County Public Schools is partnering with South Piedmont Community College and Wingate University to create a local pipeline of teaching candidates by removing some of the barriers that stand in the way of pursuing education careers.
UCPS Superintendent Andrew Houlihan describes Next Stop: TeachUCPS as a local solution to teacher shortages.
“We cannot rely anymore just on states, our nation,” Houlihan told his school board on Feb. 7. “We've got to do all we can as a local community and as a local school system to fill the teacher pipeline.”
The partnership with South Piedmont and Wingate will help students interested in becoming teachers at UCPS as well as current employees seeking additional education.
Students at all high schools can go through an associate’s pathway toward a diploma from UCPS and an associate degree in teacher preparation from South Piedmont. Students can then advance with a $2,500-per year Road to Wingate scholarship to earn a bachelor’s degree within two years of their diploma.
UCPS offers two traditional pathways through a Career & Technical Education Academy at Weddington High School with plans to expand it to Porter Ridge High School in 2023-24.
Students taking on the pre-apprentice pathway can register as an apprentice and serve as a teacher assistant while completing their associate degree. The university pathway allows students to complete the Teaching as a Profession program, earn a diploma, then attend a four-year university with some credit at participating colleges.
Participating colleges include Meredith College, N.C. AT&T University, UNC Wilmington and Western Carolina University, according to Assistant Superintendent of Academics Susan Rodgers.
The traditional pathways allow students to participate in teacher training sessions and summer programs, which could lead to paid tutoring experience. Career and technical education internships may give students exposure to lesson plans, planning meetings and teaching opportunities in small groups.
UCPS will also offer a pathway for teacher assistants without an associate degree to get that at South Piedmont and advance to Wingate University for a bachelor’s degree.
“We currently have 550 TAs, so that opens up a lot of different pathways and opportunities for those TAs,” said Bashawn Harris, assistant superintendent of human resources.
A future phase of this plan will help staff obtain licenses.
Students going through South Piedmont through these programs would pay no tuition.
Maria Pharr, president of South Piedmont Community College, described the partnership as an innovative solution made possible through a collaborative spirit shared amongst the institutions.
“When you put the student, the teacher or that educational experience at the center of your thinking, anything is possible,” Pharr said.
Wingate President Rhett Brown said the project is about teachers and teachers change lives. Brown said Winate couldn’t make the numbers work without support from the N.C. General Assembly and the federal government.
“I don't know of another relationship like that in the state where you have such a heavily discounted tuition,” Houliahn said. “$2,500 to go to a college per year and then to a private university is unheard of. We really want to try to figure out ways that we can provide scholarships for our students much like your North Carolina Teaching Fellows program does, where even
though it's $2,500 per year either through an investment that UCPS makes, that our local partners make, or possibly municipalities, the ability to offer that for free so that students do not have to incur even a $2,500 debt would be a huge investment and a huge next step for all of us.”
Houlihan said he’ll be talking with school board members about line items to add to the next budget cycle that would allow the program to grow. He’ll also be meeting with local partners to discuss investment opportunities.
School board members were receptive to the program. Jimmy Bention said he is proud to live in a county with such collaborative cooperation. John Kirkpatrick likes the idea of encouraging Black and Brown students to go into education and teach in Title I schools, where they can empower students that look like them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.