HEMBY BRIDGE – Union County Public Schools has awarded a contract to Monroe-based Hoss Contracting to pavement and storm drainage improvements to Hemby Bridge Elementary School.
The project will consist of paving for the student drop-off area, front parking lots and bus lot as well as draining a playground.
Hoss Contracting was the low bidder on the project at $628,300. UCPS had budgeted $531,975 for the project but will tap into savings from an older project at the school.
B+N Grading of Charlotte, Eagle Wood of Denver and Onsite Development of Charlotte also submitted bids in March.
