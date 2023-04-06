WESLEY CHAPEL – Union County Public Schools has awarded a contract to Carolina Air Solutions to upgrade the HVAC system at Wesley Chapel Elementary School.
The project includes replacing HVAC piping and related ceiling and lighting.
Carolina Air Solutions, of Charlotte, was the low bidder on the project at $470,000.
Charlotte-based Action Mechanical Contractors and STR Mechanical also bid on the project in March.
