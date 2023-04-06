MONROE – Union County Public Schools has awarded a contract to Hostetter & Son to build new restrooms and concessions building at Central Academy of Technology & Arts.
Hostetter & Son was the lowest bidder on the project at $883,000.
DCS Construction, Salcoa Contracting and Hoss Contracting also put in bids in February.
