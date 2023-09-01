MONROE – Union County Public Schools, South Piedmont Community College and Wingate University are partnering to ensure every student graduating from high school has a clearly defined, affordable and easily accessible plan that leads to a meaningful career.
UCPS students and their families will receive information regarding career and college pathways as early as elementary school. As students progress through each grade, they will be presented with opportunities tailored to their interests and supported by South Piedmont, Wingate and employers.
“By communicating to students and parents about pathways earlier, we are breaking down barriers and misconceptions,” UCPS Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said. “We don’t want any student to be overlooked when it comes to their educational attainment or options for higher education pathways.”
Through UC Guarantee, students can choose which path best fits their academic interests and supports their talents.
The three institutions already partner through the Career and College Promise, Road2Wingate, TeachUCPS and Wayfind. The UC Guarantee will help all UCPS students navigate future plans regardless of whether they pursue an apprenticeship, a certification, workforce training, a degree or a career in the Armed Forces.
South Piedmont and Wingate already offer the Gateway to Wingate scholarship, which allows students who earn an associate degree from South Piedmont to transfer to Wingate to earn a bachelor’s for no more than $2,500 per year. A new option to the existing partnership is the WU 100 whereby any UCPS student with a GPA of 3.0 or higher is eligible to receive at least a $100,000 grant awarded over four years to attend Wingate.
“We are essentially creating a continuous highway for lifelong learning with on and off ramps to show students they are never limited to one path but can customize their plan so it's the right fit, at the right time, for them,” South Piedmont President Maria Pharr said.
UC Guarantee aligns with the goal of myFutureNC, which is to ensure that 2 million North Carolinians will have a postsecondary degree or high-quality credential by 2030.
“I believe this is better than any current education initiative in the state. Being intentional and working together ensures there is a plan for every public school student in Union County,” Wingate President Rhett Brown said. “In turn, more people will be at their highest earning potential over their lifetime creating a better future for themselves and their families. That is community-changing.”
