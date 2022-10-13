MONROE – Tyson Foods is helping its Monroe facility staff build financial literacy and improve credit scores through an on-site education program, Investing in Tomorrow.
The program is part of the onsite adult education platform, Upward Academy, which provides educational opportunities to staff at no cost to help build a resilient workforce.
The eight-week program kicked off on Sept. 26, with 24 employees enrolling in Investing in Tomorrow.
Representatives from a partnering local bank presented two sessions to provide credit education, counseling services and access to products needed to thrive financially, such as banking and home loan accounts.
“The program is designed to lay a foundation for personal and professional growth for all of our team members,” said J.D. Parker, chaplain of Tyson Foods Monroe. “We are beyond excited to support our team members through this program as we continue to look for ways to serve our teams and set them up for success.”
Each financial literacy session consists of 30-minute workshops on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, providing expert knowledge on how the credit system works, what scams to watch out for, and how to establish, improve and sustain a good credit score.
Earlier this year, Tyson Foods announced a $60 million investment to enhance its Upward Academy platform through its partnership with Guild Education. Upward Academy helps staff develop important life skills, offering free and accessible classes in English as a Second Language, High School Equivalency, U.S. citizenship, financial literacy and digital literacy, as well as no-cost professional certifications, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Visit tyson.guildeducation.com to learn more.
