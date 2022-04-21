MONROE – Tyson Foods has donated fresh and frozen protein to Feed My Lambs food pantry, supporting its newest Community Pantry Program partner with 40,000 pounds, or more than 160,000 meals, for local families.
Feed My Lambs was able to distribute the protein to supporting local organizations that will expand the reach of this donation to their various communities across the two counties. These partners included Kingdom Citizens Outreach Ministry, Ground 40, Helping Hands Outreach Ministry and Thomas Rogers Ministries.
Feed My Lambs Ministries operates a food pantry off U.S. 74 in Wadesboro. The organization stores more perishable goods so that other nonprofits, such as food banks and soup kitchens, have access to fresh and frozen protein and can distribute hot meals to families around the region.
“With Tyson Foods’ help, we can provide a shopping cart overflowing with good food to local families struggling with food insecurity,” said Lisa Holt, executive director of Feed My Lamb Ministries. “This food helps a family not just eat – but eat well – for one to two weeks. Donations like this help ease parents’ worry about their next meal.”
In 2021, Tyson Foods donated 64 million meals – the equivalent of 16 million pounds of protein – to fight hunger. The food donations, valued at $36 million, were distributed to food banks, pantries and hunger-relief organizations in plant communities and nationwide. Approximately 10 million pounds of the food donated in 2021 was distributed through the Community Pantry Program, which addresses hunger in rural communities with limited resources to receive, store and distribute protein products.
“We are always looking for ways to improve the quality of life in the communities where we operate,” said James Parker,
chaplain at Tyson Foods in Monroe. “Supporting the mission of partners like Feed My Lambs Ministries to provide high-quality protein and other foods is just one way we can help make a
difference.”
