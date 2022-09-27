MONROE – Tyson Foods Monroe donated more than 9,600 pounds of protein and prepared food products to HOPE in Lancaster as part of the Community Pantry Program, which will provide 2,400 individuals with a hot meal.
HOPE in Lancaster is a charitable organization located in Lancaster, S.C., that provides assistance, resources and referrals that allow individuals and families in crisis situations the opportunity to recover from and move beyond short-term emergencies. Its Fresh & Health Food Initiative provides meal assistance to ensure nutrition is a priority while clients bridge any financial gaps during a difficult time.
“HOPE in Lancaster is deeply grateful for the support of Tyson Foods in our community. Their recent donation made it possible for us to provide much-needed meat to the people of Lancaster,” said Grace Lewis, executive director of HOPE in Lancaster. “Protein is an essential part of the diet but some weeks, we don’t have enough. Tyson Foods made it possible for us to meet that need in our community.”
During Hunger Action Month, Tyson Foods recently donated $2.5 million and 2.5 million pounds of protein through its partnership with Feeding America. The global protein provider is on pace to donate more than 64 million meals in 2022.
“Tyson Foods is dedicated to helping families in need in our local Metrolina communities, and we are proud to partner with great organizations that are doing so much good,” said James Parker, chaplain for the Tyson Foods Monroe complex. “We are always looking for ways to improve the quality of life in the communities where we operate and working with partners like HOPE in Lancaster to provide high-quality protein is one way we can help make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.