MONROE – Since its inception in 2015, Two Hearts One Language has helped people find balance with mental, physical and emotional needs by working with horses. The nonprofit added to that belief by opening a sensory trail in the countryside of Union County in December.
“There are all kinds of activities to keep them focused and have them working at reaching and grabbing things,” founder Janie Smith said of the new trail. “It sounds like real simple things for you and me but for someone with focus control … it is really important.”
Smith said Hunter Newstreet was a big reason the trail came to fruition. Newstreet was looking to achieve his Eagle Scout rank and approached Smith about helping her organization for his community project. Newstreet and other Boy Scouts from his troop cleared the area on the property of The Inn at Rosehill and Rosehill Stables. He worked closely with Two Hearts One Language head counselor Tabetha St. Arnauld to develop a program to fit the needs of riders.
“He did it all,” Smith said of Newstreet, who also raised the money for the trail. “It’s a huge resource we use for the kids who are working on control issues and focus issues. It’s a big, big thing.”
The trail’s loop-pattern design has a dozen stops placed throughout the nearly 600-foot path to help riders develop physical, emotional and social learning skills. The activities include a tic-tac-toe puzzle, colored tires and mailboxes where participants move objects from one mailbox to another. The design of the trail also helps people develop skills to combat anxiety and better handle social situations by working with horses through nonverbal cues, body movement and the tone in their voice. Survivors of domestic violence, at-risk youth and people with autism and ADHD are some of the participants who benefit from the techniques Two Hearts One Language have offered.
“The main thing it does for you is that it gives the power back to you, because you want the horse to do something and the horse wants to do it for you,” Smith said. “The horse is not going to have to change. You are going to have to change the way you say something.
“The horses do make (the riders) realize that you do have the power to do it. You can’t change what is going on outside of you, but you can change what is going on inside of you.”
Smith has been around animals since she was a child on her family farm in Union County. She trained horses and taught riding lessons before getting certified to help with mental health by using horses in 2004.
Two Hearts One Language started more than a decade later and has seven rescued horses and 15 volunteers.
Smith said her goal is to expand the hours offered while continuing to raise money. Forty sessions are available with each costing as much as $60.
“A lot of our families can’t afford to pay that, and we are a nonprofit, so we don’t turn anyone away,” Smith said. “The need is so great and it is so effective.”
