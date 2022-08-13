MONROE – Tractor Supply has remodeled its Monroe store to transform the shopping experience for customers.
The store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware and pet food.
“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” said Robert Chaput, manager of the Monroe Tractor Supply store. “We are excited for customers to visit our new space that now features more products than ever before, including our new apparel department, expanded feed and food selection and broader tool assortment.”
Additional improvements to the Monroe location include a new Tractor Supply Pet Wash with professional-grade equipment and high-quality products. Pet owners will have access to elevated wash bays, grooming tables, specialty shampoos, use of brushes, combs and towels as well as a waterproof apron and professional dryer, all for just $9.99. Tractor Supply also carries an assortment of pet accessories for customers to shop for after the bath, including toys, beds, collars and leashes.
In addition to the Pet Wash, Monroe Tractor Supply now offers comprehensive veterinary care through the in-store PetVet Wellness Center. Staffed with licensed veterinarians, the center offers affordable, convenient preventive veterinary care for dogs and cats, including vaccines, testing and microchips with no appointment needed.
The store, located at 1010 West Roosevelt Blvd., keeps regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Visit TractorSupply.com to learn more about the company.
