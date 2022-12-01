WAXHAW – Town Manager Jeff Wells announced that Gregg Collins has been named police chief after serving as interim since September.
Collins previously served as a captain with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
“Collins brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience to the table,” Wells said. “His collaborative approach and the leadership skills he has demonstrated over the past few months give me confidence that he will be a great police chief for our community.”
In his role as interim chief, Collins established the Chief's Award for Excellence to recognize officers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty. The award is presented to an officer that has visibly upheld the ideals and core values of the Town of Waxhaw, the Waxhaw Police Department and law enforcement.
“I’ve enjoyed my first few months serving the Town of Waxhaw and look forward to the opportunity to continue to lead this great department of dedicated men and women,” Collins said. “The Waxhaw Police Department will continue to provide the very best service to our community that they all deserve and are accustomed to receiving.”
Collins began his career in law enforcement as an officer with the City of Kinston in 1992. By 1995, he moved into an officer's position in the Town of Garner. In 2000, he was sworn in at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.