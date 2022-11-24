MARSHVILLE – The Town of Marshville announced the beginning of a community-wide branding project in partnership with HAVEN Creative.
HAVEN is a communications agency with 10-plus years of community branding experience for towns, counties and community development projects.
The goal of the project is to align the identity of Marshville and showcase what makes the town an attractive place to visit and live.
“This community branding initiative will shed light on what makes the Town of Marshville unique,” Town Manager Frank Deese. “Our hope is that this project will highlight what makes our community an inviting neighborhood to visit and call home.”
HAVEN is gathering information from Marshville employees, council members and other stakeholders to uncover Marshville’s unique brand. This step in the project is the first piece to a larger discovery process. Information gathered during initial surveys and interviews will be used to create a community-wide survey that will soon be open to all Marshville residents.
Residents are encouraged to subscribe to the latest updates and news on the dedicated Town of Marshville project website. Subscribers will be the first to know once the community-wide survey opens to the public.
