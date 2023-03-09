The Hitmen will kick off HITS After Six concert season

INDIAN TRAIL – The Hitmen will kick off the new season of Indian Trail’s HITS After Six free concert series.
The Hitmen will play a variety of covers and party music from 6 to 9 p.m. March 16 at Chestnut Square Park.The event will include children’s activities, games and a bounce house. Patrons can buy food there.
“Music brings people together and gives us a chance to relax and have fun,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “And what’s more fun than listening to your favorite songs and hanging out with friends and family on a beautiful North Carolina evening? We have another great lineup for the HITS After Six concerts this spring, with something everyone will enjoy. We hope to see you out there dancing, singing along, and having a great time.”
Remaining HITS After Six concerts include:
• April 20: Tell Me Lies – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
• May 18: Dueling Pianos
Dogs, tobacco and outside alcohol are not allowed at events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.