MONROE – The Dowd Center Theatre announced the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Drifters, are scheduled to perform April 23 at The Dowd Center Theatre, 120 South Main St.
The Drifters, one of rock’s founding vocal groups, is once again touring the U.S. under the auspices of their original management team.
From their inception in the early 1950s and up until recently, The Drifters have a symbiotic relationship with Rock & Roll legend George Treadwell, who discovered and managed such famous artists as Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughn and Nina Simone.
The Treadwell Family was there when the original Drifters formed and were responsible for guiding their career through 20 years of uninterrupted hits that include “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment,” “There Goes My Baby,” “Dance with Me,” “Spanish Harlem” and “Stand by Me.”
Through a journey that included no less than five legendary lead singers, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Clyde McPhatter and Ben E. King, the group’s ongoing story has covered the entire spectrum of Rock & Roll. They were the first musical group to include string instruments into Rhythm & Blues music with their song, “There Goes My Baby.” They were the first musical group to sell 2 million records with their pop classic, “Up On the Roof.”
They were the first African American vocal group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Along with fellow inductees the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Bob Dylan and the Supremes, the Drifters were in the first class of Rock & Roll legends to be initiated into the Hall of Fame. Their classic tune “Under The Boardwalk” is the most played R& B record of all time.
Tickets range in price from orchestra at $45 per person to mezzanine at $40 per person to balcony at $35 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dowdcentertheatre.com or at the Dowd Center Theatre box office.
Contact the Dowd Center Theatre box office at 704-282-4577.
