MONROE – Justin Jenkins understood the assignment, but he took a different approach.
Jenkins was one of a handful of commencement speakers at the Central Academy of Technology & Arts High School. He represented CATA’s medical sciences academy.
“I’m supposed to get up here and remember the great moments we had together, but if I’m being honest, the words, ‘COVID,’ ‘mask’ and ‘vaccine’ pretty much wiped most of my recent memory,” Jenkins told classmates. “The one thing I do remember, however, is learning about the heart, the organ that is flowing with life.”
While it may seem complicated, Jenkins said it’s simple. He reasoned that the pressures of high schools, whether deadlines or performances, come and go, but the ba-dum ba-dum of the heart continues.
“We’ve conquered every obstacle thrown our way the last four years to make it today and trust, we will face many more, but use our good friend, the heart, as a reminder to stay steady no matter the circumstances,” he said. “Your current challenges don’t define you nor will they break you. Simply follow your heart both literally and figuratively and watch it lead you to greatness."
Principal Vicki Merrit said the Class of 2022 consists of 197 graduates with 144 going to college, 35 enrolling in community college, three enlisting in the military and seven students beginning their career six students are taking a gap year. They’ve earned $6,203,443 in scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.