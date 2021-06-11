WEDDINGTON -- Two teenagers are in custody at a juvenile detention center in connection with the attempted theft of a sports car and two guns from a former Carolina Panthers player’s home.
A deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office working with the U.S. Marshal’s Service tracked the 17 and 15-year-old suspects to a home on Touchstone Lane in Charlotte, officials said.
The sheriff’s office believes the teens rummaged through several unlocked vehicles at the Stratford on Providence home of Thomas Davis, taking two guns and attempting to drive a McLaren 720S out of the neighborhood.
But they crashed the vehicle, leaving it behind. Detectives believe the suspects crashed it into a vehicle they used to shuttle suspects into the neighborhood.
While apprehending the teen suspects, detectives found a dark-colored SUV with paint transfer, prompting them to believe it was used in the theft.
State law prevented the sheriff’s office from releasing the names of the juveniles. They face juvenile petitions charging them with burglary, larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering of a vehicle and vehicle theft.
