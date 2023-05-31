Teal butterfly sculpture coming to Waxhaw park

WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw plans to place a meaningful butterfly sculpture near the entrance of its future Downtown Park.
Scott Richardson commissioned the sculpture for the Teal Butterfly to honor his wife, Dorothy Jane Richardson. She lost her life to ovarian cancer in 2020 and the nonprofit works to raise awareness about the disease.
Raleigh artist Paul Spinak created the piece. Spinak specializes in "industrialganic" art and decor. Industrialganic is the combination of the words industrial and organic.
Parks and Recreation Director Dena Sabinski said Scott Richardson approached the town nine months ago about the artwork.
“He unfortunately lost his wife to this disease and wanted to have something to remember her by but also have a wonderful way to educate our community as well,” Sabinski told commissioners May 23.
The artwork was displayed during the third annual Make Good Choices fundraiser for ovarian cancer May 20 at Waxhaw Taphouse. The event, held in honor of Dorothy Jane Richardson, raised money for Teal Butterfly and Hospice of Union County.
Commissioner Anne Simpson and her husband were having dinner nearby while the fundraiser was going on and saw the sculpture.
“It is beautiful,” Simpson said. “I can’t wait to see it in the park.”
Sabinski described the sculpture as a half moon effect in which the butterfly will float over a pond area. An ADA-compliant pathway will allow people to walk over to the sculpture for selfies and to learn more about the artwork.
“It's going to be a beautiful entrance to the park,” Sabinski said.
The town’s public art committee vetted the estimated $25,000 project before commissioners formally accepted the public art donation.
Mayor Ron Pappas described the art installation as a collaborative effort.
“It’ll be nice to see it in place,” Pappas said. “It’s a very pretty color.”
