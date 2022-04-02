INDIAN TRAIL – Suspicious activity caught on a Ring security camera led to the arrest of a break-in suspect, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
A business owner spotted two men dressed in dark clothing and ski masks carrying tools. Deputies responded and saw that the suspects broke a window and entered a pharmacy in the same business complex.
Deputies found two men matching the description of the suspects in a car near the crime. One was taken into custody while the other ran.
Detectives arrested Raynell Henderson, 43, of Houston, Texas, on charges of felony breaking and/or entering and felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Detectives are trying to identify the second suspect.
