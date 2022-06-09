MONROE – Student Body President Lilly Harvey evoked evangelist Joel Osteen and rapper Big Sean in the same graduation speech July 6 to sum up the Class of 2022’s days at Sun Valley High School.
Osteen once opined: “Every setback is a setup for a comeback.” Big Sean once said, “Last night took an L, but tonight I bounce back.”
Sun Valley not only dealt with the effects of COVID, but they also had some issues with school renovations. Despite all that, the Class of 2022 earned a school record $14,140,957 in scholarships. Some 198 students will be heading to college, 28 students will enter the workforce, five students will join a trade and 12 students will enlist in the military.
Harvey used a quote from “America’s Got Talent” gold buzzer winner Nightbirde to describe her biggest lesson from high school: “You can’t wait until your life isn’t hard anymore to be happy. You are so much more than the bad things that happen to you.”
She encouraged classmates to choose happiness and find things that bring them joy. She wished their dreams stay big and worries remain small.
Principal Mike Harvey reminisced about listening to the likes of Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns and Roses and Quiet Riot on his jambox in the mid-1980s. But the most relevant band to Sun Valley’s commencement was Europe, who released “The Final Countdown” in 1986. The arena jam starts out: “We’re leavin’ together, but still it’s farewell, and maybe we’ll come back.”
“We’re always counting down to the next big thing,” Principal Harvey said. Keep in mind we’re not only counting down the days we’re counting down the time we have together in that moment.”
Instead of counting down to the next big moment, he told students to make those days count.
Shoutout to global students
Senior Class President Ivy Tran took time during her remarks to recognize students that joined Sun Valley from all over the world, including Austria, Denmark, France, Italy and Spain.
Tran said each has had to adapt to a new school, culture and lifestyle despite language barriers, cultural differences and being far from home.
