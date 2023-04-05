MONROE – Union County Public Schools recognized Sun Valley High School senior James Merritt as the winner of the John H. Crowder Award during the April 4 school board meeting.
Merritt is involved in BETA Club, the National Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society and student government. Merritt serves as student body president for Sun Valley, contributing to the organization receiving state recognition for its fundraising and volunteer work.
School board member John Kirkpatrick IV said Merritt puts service to the community at the forefront of what he does.
“James serves on my advisory council and is a phenomenal leader and has contributed a significant amount of phenomenal feedback and ideas to our team this year,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said.
Outside of school, Merritt serves as vice president of the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Charlotte teen board and a junior ambassador for Blumenthal Performing Arts.
Merritt is considering attending Duke University and Columbia University in New York.
UCPS presents the John H. Crowder Award monthly to a high school senior that makes a difference at school and in the community. Recent winners include Jordan Mike (Porter Ridge), Abigail Boergert (Piedmont) and Maddie Simpson (Parkwood).
