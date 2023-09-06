MATTHEWS – Sun Valley High School had one of several entries from Union County in the 2023 Matthews Alive Parade on Sept. 2 in downtown Matthews.
Sun Valley’s Spartan Sound featured several musicians as well as the color guard adding a visual element to the performance.
The parade was the start of a busy day for the band program, which later hosted rehearsals for the UNC-Chapel Hill and University of South Carolina marching bands leading up to their performance during the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte.
It’s also been a busy summer for the Spartans as the band program welcomed Joshua Potter as director.
The band has supported the 3-0 Spartans through home wins against Central Cabarrus on Aug. 18 and Myers Park on Sept. 1. Upcoming home games are Sept. 15 (Alexander Central), Oct. 20 (Marvin Ridge) and Oct. 27 (Porter Ridge).
Other Union County parade entries
Other Union County entries in the 2023 Matthews Alive Parade are as follows:
• John Dalerio Racing showcased the No. 7 late model entry in the CARS Tour Series. The No. 7 partners include El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant in Waxhaw and FASTSIGNS.
• Ken’s Sports Cards and Collectibles rolled through the parade in a nostalgic ride. The Indian Trail-based store carries plenty of nostalgia in the form of sports card singles, packs, boxes and supplies.
• Hand Over Heart had one of the most unique rides in the parade. The Monroe-based nonprofit helps military veterans and their families.
• Rowell's Truck Accessories & Line-X of South Charlotte showed off a modified 2015 Chevy. The company is based in Indian Trail.
• Socrates Academy marched in the parade. The public charter school will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 22 for its high school.
• Tenth Talent participated in the Matthews Alive Parade for the second time. Natalie Fritz's Monroe dance studio works with children ages 3 to 18.
