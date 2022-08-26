WEDDINGTON – Summer campers at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Weddington recently donated school supply items to Union County Public Schools students.
For two weeks, campers held a donation drive to collect glue, pens, pencils, crayons and notebooks to help prepare students for the upcoming school year. Campers learned the importance of helping children in need and the community.
