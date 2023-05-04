MONROE – Nicole Bonilla-Cruz will soon graduate from Union County Early College, ensuring she receives a high school diploma from Union County Public Schools and an associate degree from South Piedmont Community College.
Both institutions have recognized Bonilla-Cruz for hard work as a student and ambassador in the community.
UCPS recognized Bonilla-Cruz on May 2 as the latest winner of the John H Crowder Service Award, a monthly honor presented at school board meetings for students that demonstrate success in the classroom and service in the community.
“Nicole is an exceptional student who has displayed relentless dedication and commitment to her academic pursuits,” Union County Early College Principal Adrien Porter said in his nomination. “Graduating with honors and an associate’s degree in four years says a lot and is a great accomplishment.”
She serves as student body president at Union County Early College as well as secretary for the school’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
South Piedmont Community College recognized Bonilla-Cruz as the 2023 Academic Excellence Award winner. The N.C. Community College System recognizes the award as its highest academic honor. Each of the state's 58 community colleges selects one winner. Each winner is required to have a 3.25 cumulative grade point average.
At South Piedmont, Bonilla-Cruz serves as president of the Honors Club and is involved in the Student Government Association.
Bonilla-Cruz plans to study engineering and finance at UNC Charlotte.
“She is a kind and compassionate person who is always willing to lend a helping hand to others,” Porter said. “Her empathy and understanding shine through in her interactions with classmates and teachers.”
