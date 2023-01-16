MONROE – The environment that Chrissy Rose created in her AIG classes at Porter Ridge Middle School meant so much to Austin Carnes that the Porter Ridge High School freshman nominated her for the Union County Public Schools Influencers award.
Carnes shared his nomination during the Jan. 10 school board meeting. He praised Ross for have a classroom where students felt comfortable talking about their home and school lives.
“This environment was influential to me as a person to help me grow, learn and perform better academically,” Carnes said. “She was unbelievably accepting of us all and saw things in so many of her students that many of us hadn't seen or realized about ourselves.”
In the year that Rose was his teacher, she taught three blocks of students.
“She cares and loves all her students and makes instruction clear and easy for her students,” Carnes said.
Rose was one of two staffers to win the district’s Influencer award. Christa Walther of Marvin Ridge High School won the Influencer Award that goes to non-teaching staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.