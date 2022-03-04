INDIAN TRAIL – Indian Trail Town Hall will soon be adorned with artwork from local elementary school students.
The Student Art Show will be open to residents on:
• March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.
• March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Each elementary school was invited to submit up to 40 pieces of artwork. This year’s participating schools are Antioch, Hemby Bridge, Indian Trail, Poplin, Porter Ridge, Sardis and Shiloh Valley elementary schools, Shiloh Valley Primary School, as well as Metrolina Christian and Union Preparatory academies.
Artwork from a local homeschool student will also be on display.
The Student Art Show was one of the programs developed for the Educate Through Art Initiative, and the first exhibit was held in March 2013. The town chose March in recognition of National Student Art Month.
In the first year, only five elementary schools participated. The event has grown to include 10 schools and more than 300 pieces of artwork.
“After having to take a year’s hiatus due to COVID, the Student Art Show is back and will be bigger than ever,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.