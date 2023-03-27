The Stallings Town Council, Union County Board of Commissioners and Wesley Chapel Village Council are meeting today to discuss key issues.
Here's what they'll be talking about.
Stallings Town Council
The Stallings Town Council will convene at 7 p.m.
Police Chief Dennis Franks will talk to the council about the need for salary increases for police officers. Since 2022, the Stallings Police Department has lost six officers for other departments.
Franks has mentioned to the council how the Town of Matthews has increased its pay.
Commissioners will also talk about continuing its citizen survey and hear a presentation about a Eagle Scout project at Privette Park.
Union County Board of Commissioners
The Union County Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with the Union County Board of Education at 6 p.m. March 27 at the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Wesley Chapel Village Council
The Wesley Chapel Village Council will hold a reception at 6 p.m. March 27 honoring Finance Officer Cheryl Bennett. She is retiring after 19 years of service to the village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.