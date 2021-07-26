MONROE – The Union County Board of Elections began accepting campaign paperwork July 26 from candidates entering the 2021 races in Stallings and Weddington.
Stallings Mayor Wyatt Dunn and Councilman David Scholl are running for reelection.
Dunn has served eight years as a councilman and eight years as mayor.
Scholl, who represents District 2, has served four years on the council. He previously served on the Union County Board of Education.
Weddington Councilman Jeff Perryman is seeking reelection. He has represented District 1 since 2017.
Filing continues weekdays through noon Aug. 13.
