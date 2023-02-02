STALLINGS – As Mecklenburg and Union leaders discuss the possibility of revisiting the boundary between the two counties, the Town of Stallings would prefer they not change anything. The Stallings Town Council passed a resolution Jan. 23 calling for the two counties to adopt the existing boundary as the official boundary.
The issue is that both counties recognize the boundary differently. They have the option of asking the state to step in as they hammer out details but commissioners for both counties are navigating this cautiously as property taxes, school enrollment and voting districts could be affected for several residents.
Stallings Mayor Wyatt Dunn is very familiar with the issue. His home is one of the properties that may be affected by a redrawn boundary.
“My backyard is in Mecklenburg County and I knew that when I bought it,” Dunn told colleagues. “The deed says my house is in Union County and for 22 years, I’ve paid taxes to Union County.”
The resolution states the border of Union and Mecklenburg counties has been in place for decades and realigning it “would cause extreme financial and personal hardship on the residents of the Town of Stallings and Union County.” It would also “cause numerous issues such as
changes in school districts, voting locations, etc.”
“The question that I’ve been asking since last Thursday when I was notified of this is: Who started this mess?” Dunn said. “Who brought it up again?”
Initially, he was told the Board of Elections but he was skeptical.
“As Rush Limbaugh always told me on the radio,” Dunn said, “follow the money. So then I was told it was the two tax assessors that were talking.”
Union County Tax Administrator Vann Harrell brought the issue to Union County commissioners on Jan. 3, but leaders opted to wait until Mecklenburg County responded before taking action. Mecklenburg County Tax Assessor Ken Joyner updated his board of the issue on Jan. 18, but County Manager Dena Diorio said her team did not have any solid recommendations to bring forward at that time.
“The consensus is we’ll put something together so it won’t happen 30 years from now when all of us are gone,” Dunn told colleagues on the Stallings Town Council. “Hopefully, we can get this taken care of without any more wasted time and money.”
