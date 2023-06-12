STALLINGS – Town Manager Alex Sewell will present his fiscal year 2023-24 recommendations during the June 12 Stallings Town Council meeting. The council will also hold a public hearing on the budget.
Sewell is recommending an $11.5 million budget with no property tax rate increase (0.186). The budget is $227,782 (or 2%) reduction from last year’s budget.
“Staff scrutinized every aspect of their core services and made thoughtful decisions on how to avoid costs while preserving quality service delivery to our residents,” Sewell wrote in his budget message. “It was not easy!”
Challenges included the increased costs of goods and services, including street maintenance.
Sewell is recommending a stormwater fee increase of $67 for residential parcels and $67 per equivalent residential unit for commercial parcels.
“It is important to remember that the town’s stormwater infrastructure is aging, construction/inflation costs have/are increasingly rapidly, and the town has reportedly never increased its stormwater fee,” Sewell wrote in his budget message. “With the implementation of the amended storm water fee, the town will receive an estimated $319K in new stormwater fee revenue.”
Stormwater fees for apartment complexes will warrant a separate discussion.
Apartment complexes currently pay an annual stormwater fee of $46. That is scheduled to increase to $67 in fiscal year 2024.
“Given the amount of residential units and impervious surface within apartment complexes, staff believes apartment complexes should be subject to an alternative stormwater fee schedule,” Town Engineer Kevin Parker wrote in a memo to staff.
Two options are on the table: Consider apartment complexes as commercial properties, which would be subject to a rate of $67 per equivalent residential unit (2,060 square feet of impervious surface), or charge the residential fee of $67 for each apartment unit.
The council will also hold discussions on potentially upfitting town-owned property at 325 Stallings Road for commercial uses and sewer resolutions passed by other jurisdictions.
The Stallings Town Council convenes at 7 p.m. June 12 at the Stallings Government Center, 321 Stallings Road.
