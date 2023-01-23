It's a very busy week in Union County as far as government meetings. Boards from Indian Trail, Stallings and Waxhaw are meeting as are county and CMS school board members. Here is a preview of what they will be talking about.
Stallings Town Council
Monday, Jan. 23 (agendas page)
The Stallings Town Council convenes at 7 p.m. to discuss its schedule for the next fiscal year budget and the possibility of directing staff to research a mixed-use business district.
Marvin Village Council
Monday, Jan. 23 (agenda page)
The Marvin Village Council holds a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. to answer questions and listen to feedback from the public.
Union County Board of Education
Tuesday, Jan. 24 (agendas)
The Union County Board of Education convenes at 6 p.m. for a specially called meeting to discuss the 2023-24 academic year calendar.
Indian Trail Town Council
Tuesday, Jan. 24 (agenda page)
The Indian Trail Town Council will convene at 6:30 p.m. to review requests from the parks and recreation department for road closures and fireworks as well as get updates on ARPA funding and pipe culvert analysis. Town Manager Mike McLaurin will update the board of progress of town projects as well as talk about a salary study.
Waxhaw Board of Commissioners
Tuesday, Jan. 24 (agenda page)
The Waxhaw Board of Commissioners meets at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a subdivision plat for Roger Pond, a by-right development that will bring 124 homes to 61.8 acres east of Old Waxhaw-Monroe Road and south of Yamasee Road. Members will also discuss an annexation request for nearly 14 acres along Waxhaw Highway and financial reporting requirements for the Waxhaw Police Foundation.
Union County Board of Commissioners
Wednesday, Jan. 25 (agenda page)
The Union County Board of Commissioners convenes at 6 p.m. for a specially called meeting to discuss long-term capital funding for Union County Public Schools as well as a joint resolution with UCPS from December 2021 about contact tracing and quarantine requirements.
Marvin Village Council
Thursday, Jan. 26 (agenda page)
The Marvin Village Council holds a work session at 9 a.m. to discuss plans to install irrigation at the pocket park next to Publix, the upcoming Marvin Day celebration and quotes for village hall landscaping. They’ll also discuss a text amendment that will allow nonprofits like HELP Pregnancy Center to operate at a church like Banks Presbyterian.
Waxhaw Board of Commissioners
Thursday, Jan. 26 (agenda page)
The Waxhaw Board of Commissioners holds its annual retreat from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27 at the police department.
