MONROE – South Piedmont Community College awarded Connie Gardner with its Excellence in Teaching Award and Kelly Stegall with its Staff of the Year Award.
Gardner, a communications faculty member, began teaching at South Piedmont in 2013. She has written a public speaking textbook used in all communication courses as the primary or supplemental text. She also served as a tutor and adviser of South Piedmont’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Gardner said she was grateful to be nominated for the Excellence in Teaching Award, which goes to a faculty member who makes significant contributions to student, college and system success. She considers teaching to be a calling to make a difference.
“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to educate and inspire students of all ages and instill in them a love for learning,” Gardner said. “I will continue striving for excellence and remain dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge and innovation, and I always put the needs of my students first. Education has the power to empower, inspire, and transform lives, and I am honored to be a conduit of knowledge and growth.”
Kelly Stegall, dean of College and Career Readiness, received the Staff of the Year Award in recognition of her passion for South Piedmont and adult education, collaborative leadership style and approach to serving students.
Stegall’s accomplishments include implementing the college’s Literacy Services program, developing English Language Learner employment pathways, leading the state in transitioning adult basic skills to membership hour courses and launching the Anson/Reentry Collaborative.
“This award represents the important work we do in the School of College and Career Readiness to support students who oftentimes have significant barriers to success,” Stegall said. “The award is not mine, alone; it is a reflection of the tremendous value of our team and their contributions to our students and communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.