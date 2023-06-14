South Piedmont’s law enforcement grads get jobs

MONROE – South Piedmont Community College is celebrating the most recent graduates of its Basic Law Enforcement Training course.
BLET Class 46 graduated during a ceremony May 31 at the Dowd Center Theatre.
BLET provides future law enforcement officers with knowledge and skills they will need to begin their careers. The program spans 16 weeks and uses state-mandated topics and methods of instruction.
All members of the graduating class have already been hired by local law enforcement agencies.
“We are proud to partner closely with area agencies and help meet their workforce needs,” said Mike Smith, director of law enforcement training.
“We are proud of each member of this graduating class and their decision to commit their careers to protecting and serving our communities.”
Members of BLET Class 46 and their agencies include:
• Kyle Carswell, Union County Sheriff’s Office
• Christopher Childs, Union County Sheriff’s Office
• Conor Donnelly, Monroe Police Department
• Cody Gordon, Mint Hill Police Department
• Jonathan Ingram, Union County Sheriff’s Office
• Parker Justice, Matthews Police Department
• Cody Kiker, Union County Sheriff’s Office
• Christopher King, Matthews Police Department
• Harry McLaughlin, Matthews Police Department
• Kenneth Nance, Monroe Police Department
• Felix Perez, Mint Hill Police Department
• Cameron Price, Union County Sheriff’s Office
• Jorden Rayburn, Matthews Police Department
• Tyler Reed, Union County Sheriff’s Office
• Bailee Sholar, Monroe Police Department
• Michael Soto, Pineville Police Department
• Madison Sweatt, Monroe Police Department
• Wesley Sweet, Matthews Police Department
• Garrett Xavier, Union County Sheriff’s Office
