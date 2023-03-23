MONROE – South Piedmont Community College has hired Rachel Pleasant as its next executive director of communication.
Most recently, she worked as marketing and communications director at Piedmont University in Georgia.
“Rachel brings more than a decade of experience in education,” said South Piedmont President Dr. Maria Pharr. “She describes herself as an educator at heart, which became apparent during the interview. She is excited to get started telling the South Piedmont story and, in doing so, advance the college’s mission and help future generations of students transform their lives through higher education.”
Pleasant began her career as a journalist for The New York Times Regional Newspaper Group. In 2011, she transitioned to higher education, working as communications director for Polk State College. After five years with Polk State, she joined the University of South Florida as a marketing manager and speechwriter. From USF, she worked as senior director of communications for Polk County Public Schools.
“I’ve worked at a metropolitan research university, a large school district and a private four-year institution, but for me, nothing compares to the community college level,” Pleasant said. “I am thrilled to return to community colleges and join a team that shares my passion for changing student lives. I can’t wait to dive in and tell the world about South Piedmont Community College.”
