UNION COUNTY – South Piedmont Community College is grateful for the support of Union County voters in choosing to back the Community College Bond which will fund a new Center for Entrepreneurship.
“We are incredibly grateful to Union County voters for the passage of the Community College Bond,” President Maria Pharr said. “Their trust in us to be good stewards of public funds and their belief in the Center for Entrepreneurship show that Union County values the college’s role in helping small businesses grow and thrive and which ultimately improves the lives of all residents.”
College leadership looks to move quickly to start construction on the new center.
“Our community is hungry for the resources our Center for Entrepreneurship would provide, which includes supporting local businesses and growing the economy,” Pharr said. “Given this, we hope to work with county leaders to ensure construction can begin as soon as possible.”
Throughout the general election, South Piedmont engaged in a public education campaign to inform leaders and the public about the new center. These efforts involved presentations at more than a dozen events, a town hall forum and some advertising.
“While the election has ended, our focus on educating the community about the importance of this space has not,” Pharr said. “We look forward to continued public engagement about the Center for Entrepreneurship in the coming months.”
On the web: spcc.edu/UnionCountyBond22/
