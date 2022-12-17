MONROE – South Piedmont Community College is among a small number of community colleges nationwide recognized as a 2023 Bellwether Award finalist.
The Bellwether Award, considered one of the most elite awards given to community colleges, focuses on cutting-edge, trendsetting programs worthy of replication. Community colleges undergo a rigorous, two-round selection process. The final round of review, taking place in February, will result in one winner in each category.
“To be recognized again as a Bellwether Award finalist is a proud testament to the dedication we put into our programs and how we invest in and serve the students in our community,” President Maria Pharr said. “It is this hard work and commitment to quality and service-oriented programming that have made our innovations award-winning.”
South Piedmont is recognized as a top 10 choice in the Workforce Development category for its “Filling the Pipeline” program in partnership with Columbus-McKinnon. This learn-and-earn model of education aims to help meet labor shortages and provide access to in-demand, high-wage jobs in Anson County.
The college was also recognized as a top 10 finalist in the Instructional and Program Services category for “Learning Reimagined.” The program is dedicated to increasing access, removing barriers and providing flexibility to meet the diverse needs of community college students.
For the second year in a row, South Piedmont will advance onto the final stage of review and present its projects to the Community College Futures Assembly in February in San Antonio.
