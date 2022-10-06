MONROE – South Piedmont Community College launched an education campaign designed to inform Union County voters about the community college bond on the general election ballot this November.
The bond referendum, which would total $32,750,000, is for constructing a Center for Entrepreneurship in Union County.
“South Piedmont Community College is a longtime partner with the community and we believe that transparently communicating with voters about the ballot question and the proposal for a Center for Entrepreneurship is in the best interest of Union County,” SPCC President Maria Pharr said. “We feel strongly that this Center for Entrepreneurship would help us strengthen our local economy by providing a resource hub for small businesses.”
As part of the campaign, the college recently published an FAQ website to answer questions about the bond and the proposed Center for Entrepreneurship. Voters can find this resource atspcc.edu/UnionCountyBond22/
The College also invites all community members to attend a town hall discussion on the Center for Entrepreneurship and Union County Community College Bond. The town hall will be on Oct. 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. at its Main Building Auditorium, 4221 Old Charlotte Hwy., Monroe.
Voters can also hear a presentation about the bond and the Center for Entrepreneurship at the Waxhaw commissioners meeting Oct. 25.
