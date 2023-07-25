South Piedmont Community College honors paramedic grads

South Piedmont Community College honored graduates of its Paramedic Certification Program on July 19 at its Old Charlotte Highway campus.
Graduates were Daniel Henn of Monroe, Zachary Palmer of Indian Trail, Mariah Patty of Matthews, and David Poplavsky of Indian Trail. Union Emergency Medical Services employs all four.
“It was an honor and a pleasure to work alongside these outstanding first responders as they advanced their education, expanded their skill sets and deepened their ability to serve our community," said Sam Bishop, program director for fire, rescue and EMS. We are proud to call the South Piedmont alumni and wish them the very best as they move forward in their careers."
The Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs accredited South Piedmont's 12-month program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.