MONROE – South Piedmont Community College administrator Makena Stewart was selected as a Fulbright Scholar as part of the International Education Administrators grant program and was slated to travel to Germany in 2021 for a two-week culture and experience sharing program.
While the trip was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, she believes the grant award is an immense honor and advances the college’s international education goals.
“I am grateful for the recognition as it increases access to various ways to engage our students in global conversations,” Stewart said. “The possibilities of future shared learning experiences like collaborative online international learning and other intercultural exchanges could begin to help our students bridge the global divide as they prepare to enter the workforce.”
Stewart is the associate vice president for student success and directly oversees South Piedmont’s international education area. She brings 17 years of post-secondary education experience in supporting student success and achievement.
“International education became one of my passions when I was afforded the opportunity to travel to Spain while in high school,” Dr. Stewart said. “It showed me how important international experiences truly are during the educational process. The ability to experience and directly interact with other cultures is so important for student development.”
South Piedmont provides programs that take place globally as well as on campus. The Office of International Education offers traditional and virtual study abroad and on-campus experiences that help provide exposure to the global world for students in Union and Anson counties.
“Not all students can travel the world, so we are bringing the world to them,” said Carl Bishop, Vice president for academic and student affairs/chief academic officer. “Our Office of International Education had to shift temporarily during COVID, but it has allowed us to expand our virtual offerings and give more opportunities to South Piedmont students.”
