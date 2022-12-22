MONROE – South Piedmont Community College named a boardroom after longtime trustee and board chairman Bill Norwood.
Norwood served 12 years as a trustee and five years as chair.
“Since joining the board of trustees in 2010, Bill has been a tireless advocate for education and South Piedmont’s growth in the community,” President Maria Pharr said. “I count Bill as a dear friend and I can honestly say that he is one of the most consequential people in our college’s history."
Norwood was elected to serve as board chair for the 2023 term.
“South Piedmont is a wonderful institution that creates opportunities for students to build the future they want and supports our regional economic development," he said. "I am excited to see what the future holds for the college and greatly appreciate this recognition."
In their remarks, Pat Kahle and Christa Tyson highlighted Bill's impact on the college and his influence on defining projects such as the Center for Entrepreneurship and the construction of the Main Building at OCH. They noted his positive presence as a leader including his humble nature.
