MONROE – South Piedmont Community College is requesting Union County commissioners place a $71.6 million bond referendum on the November 2022 ballot.
This would fund centers for entrepreneurship, public safety training and aseptic training.
The Center for Entrepreneurship is a partnership with Wingate University to help entrepreneurs and local businesses grow their ventures. Ths project costs $32.7 million.
Michelle Brock, vice president of finance and administrative services for South Piedmont, said the Center for Entrepreneurship will cater to corporate and small business training and education, providing experiences for multiple levels within the corporate world.
South Piedmont’s Small Business Center would relocate into the new space.
“The Small Business Center and the Center for Entrepreneurship would give Union County a uniquely impactful economic development tool to support long-term job growth and increased corporate tax revenue,” Brock said. “The center would directly support the Union County Chamber of Commerce and the Monroe-Union County Economic Development office in their work to attract and support businesses.”
The Public Safety Training Center will provide classroom-based and simulated experiences for law enforcement, fire and EMS. This project would cost $31.1 million.
“This facility is a response to the needs expressed across the public safety sector and was conceptually designed by personnel who were highly engaged with and respected our local public safety agencies,” Brock said.
South Piedmont has been granted $15 million from the General Assembly to build an Aseptic Training Facility, but Brock said construction is estimated to come in at $25 million. The college has $6 million available but is requesting Union County chip in the rest – nearly $5.8 million
“This facility would provide the foundaional training and education to support rapid expansion of biotechnology and health care companies in the region and help ameliorate the labor shortage of qualified applicants,” Brock said, adding the closest such center is 150 miles away.
Brock said this project would generate a substantial return on investment given the number of pharmaceutical and life sciences companies locally that could benefit from using the facility.
All of the figures factor in a 6% inflation and escalation rate.
