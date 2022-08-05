South Piedmont Community College expanding advanced manufacturing programs with gift from Collins Aerospace
MONROE – South Piedmont Community College and Collins Aerospace recently announced a new partnership to expand advanced manufacturing education locally.
As part of the partnership, Collins Aerospace presented the community college with a grant of $35,000 to establish an apprenticeship program with Collins Aerospace and promote advanced manufacturing education.
“Establishing this partnership with Collins Aerospace to advance educational programming in an important industry like advanced manufacturing is critical for the economic outlook of our region,” said Maria Pharr, South Piedmont president. “This contribution will allow our college to expand access to new students, create innovative programs and develop a highly skilled workforce that can support local businesses. We are incredibly grateful for this partnership and the opportunities it provides.”
This donation from Collins Aerospace allows South Piedmont to look for new ways to develop manufacturing education on top of the courses and programs it currently offers, giving the community college the ability to better serve a major industry in Union County.
“I couldn’t be more pleased to build the next generation of talent right here in Monroe with Southern Piedmont Community College,” said Mary DeStaffan, Monroe site general manager at Collins Aerospace. “I look forward to building out many pathways to invest in our community and get more of our residents excited about what’s ahead for manufacturing technology.”
Union County is home to nearly 15,000 manufacturing employees and 195 manufacturing firms, including Collins Aerospace, according to the Monroe-Union County Economic Development.
South Piedmont partners with 22 firms to provide registered apprenticeship programs and offers credit and non-credit courses in manufacturing. In addition to these programs, the college is also exploring a pre-apprenticeship program that will provide greater opportunities for workers in the region to learn a trade or new career path.
“Work-based learning gives employees in our region the ability to expand their skill set and the potential to enter higher paying jobs without having to relocate,” Pharr said. “When we invest in this form of education, we create an incredible economic opportunity that serves as a win-win-win for workers, businesses and the community as a whole.”
