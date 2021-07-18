MONROE – The Union County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is taking applications for two programs that help young ladies with leadership skills, communication and career exploration.
• The Delta Gems youth initiative is designed for young women ages 14 to 18 in grades nine through 12 who are interested in developing leadership and life skills as well as actively pursuing college or career options. Apply at https://form.jotform.com/91808032533150.
• Delta Academy is designed for girls ages 11 to 14 years of age who show great academic and personal promise, interest in developing leadership skills, interest in community action and social change, and interest in non-traditional STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers. Apply at https://form.jotform.com/91805479667170.
Apply by Aug. 1. Visit unioncountydst.org for details.
