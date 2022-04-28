The Senior Wellness Expo is back after a two-year COVID-prompted hiatus.
The annual free event by Council on Aging in Union County is set for May 4, 9 a.m. to noon at the Union County Agriculture & Conference Center. The event is being presented by Novant Health.
“We’re thrilled to hold this important event again,” said Andrew Friend, Council executive director. “Hundreds of older adults depend on the Expo to obtain much-needed information that allows easier and safer independent living. There’s a ton of information in one place.”
The Council expects 80-plus vendor tables with information ranging from in-home care to hearing services to age-related exercise and other activities, to even transportation, nonprofit pharmaceutical services, hospice care and much more.
In addition, the Expo features multiple free onsite screenings including weight, blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, balance, spinal assessments, skin cancer screenings and hearing tests.
“The Expo is a win-win event for attendees and vendors,” Friend said. “Like the rest of North Carolina, our county population is aging and the need for services to encourage independent and health living is growing rapidly. The Expo connects providers to users.”
Door prizes will be drawn throughout the event, and Iron Horse Motorcycles will provide a shuttle service from the parking lot to the entrance.
The population of Union County residents ages 60 and older is anticipated to increase from 42,000 in 2018 to 89,000 in 20 years, for a 111 percent increase. This contrasts with the anticipated population growth of children birth to 17, which is expected to rise from 58,000 to 82,000, or a 41 percent increase.
Call 704-292-1797 for more information.
