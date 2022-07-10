MONROE – N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close a section of Potter Road near N.C. 200 on Monday, July 11, weather permitting.
The closure is needed so crews can safely replace a pipe one mile north of the intersection on Potter Road. Repairs are anticipated to last through July 29 but could be completed sooner.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured along N.C. 200, continuing to McWhorter Road, returning to Potter Road.
On the web: DriveNC.gov
